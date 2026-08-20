These Credit Cards Still Offer Free Access To Airport Lounges: Do You Own Any?

Credit cards have become an essential part of everyday spending, offering convenience along with rewards and travel benefits. For frequent air travellers, one of the most useful perks is complimentary airport lounge access.

Airport lounges provide travellers with a comfortable place to relax before a flight or during a layover. With the lounge access credit card, you can also get complimentary food, beverages, Wi-Fi and seating away from the hustle and bustle of the airport.

These days free airport lounge access is becoming harder to get. Several banks have tightened eligibility rules by introducing minimum spending requirements, reducing the number of complimentary visits or removing the benefit entirely.

ALSO READ: Rate Policy Tweak On Cards? RBI MPC Minutes Puts Blame On Food, Fuel For Higher Inflation

Despite these changes, some credit cards continue to offer complimentary lounge access without a minimum spending requirement. Here are five cards that offer this benefit in August 2026.

PNB Luxura Premium Metal Credit Card

The PNB Luxura Premium Metal Credit Card offers unlimited complimentary access to domestic and international airport lounges. It also comes with zero forex markup on international spending.

Cardholders earn 4 reward points for every Rs 100 spent, while dining and travel spends can earn 3X reward points.

Joining fee: Rs 4,999 + GST

Annual fee: Rs 1,999 + GST

HDFC Marriott Bonvoy Credit Card

This credit card offers 12 complimentary domestic airport lounge visits every year. There is no quarterly cap or minimum spending criterion for these lounge visits.

Joining/Renewal fee: Rs 3,000 + taxes

Equitas Selfe Credit Card

The Equitas Selfe Credit Card offers one complimentary domestic airport lounge access visit per quarter, amounting to four visits a year.

However, unused lounge visits cannot be carried forward to the next quarter and will lapse.

Joining fee: Rs 1,000

Annual fee: Rs 1,000

Standard Chartered EaseMyTrip Credit Card

Offers two complimentary domestic airport lounge visits every year without a minimum spending requirement. However, complimentary access to international lounges was discontinued by the bank with effect from October 15, 2024.

Annual fee: Rs 350 + GST

Renewal fee: Rs 350 + GST from the second year onwards. The renewal fee is reversed for cardholders who spend Rs 50,000 or more in the preceding year.

IndusInd Bank Tiger Credit Card

Comes with eight complimentary domestic airport lounge visits a year, with two visits available every quarter.

In addition, cardholders get two complimentary international airport lounge visits every year.

Joining/Annual fee: Nil (lifetime free card)

ALSO READ: Government To Tighten SIM Issuance Verification To Curb 'Digital Arrest' Frauds: Sources

While complimentary lounge access can add significant value for frequent travellers, cardholders should check the latest terms and conditions before applying, as banks can revise lounge access rules, fees and eligibility criteria.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.