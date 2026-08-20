'Disrespecting Soldiers Is Wrong': VK Singh, Army Veterans React To Woman's 'We Are Gen Z' Video

A video of a female tourist confronting security personnel at the Minimarg checkpoint in the Kargil/Ladakh region went viral on social media. The video shows the woman questioning why tourists were being stopped at a barricade, with her remarks now coming under criticism from retired army officers.

In the video the woman is heard saying, "We are GenZ, we'll not tolerate this nonsense," while objecting to the restrictions. She also questioned why tourists were being stopped and compared the restrictions to those faced by people in Kashmir. The woman reportedly claimed that her group had been waiting for around five hours.

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The woman also argued that army salaries were paid through taxpayers' money. This particular remark came under heavy criticism from retired army officers.

Former Army Chief and current Mizoram Governor General VK Singh (Retd) criticised what he described as unfairly blaming or disrespecting soldiers. In his post on X, Singh stated that India's armed forces stand between the country and those who seek to harm it.

Former Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon (Retd) also reacted to the controversy. He defended the soldiers deployed in the region and addressed the woman's argument about taxpayers paying soldiers' salaries. He stated in a post on X that "Soldiers pay their taxes in advance, even before they get their pay", while emphasising that tourists can visit such areas because soldiers guard them day and night even at the cost of their lives.

Former Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General Satish Dua (Retd) also criticised the remark. Dua wrote in a post on X that "this comment is a degradation of the soldiers sacrifice. Army personnel also pay taxes."

The key context here is that Minamarg/Zoji La is a strategically sensitive area. Minamarg lies along the Srinagar-Leh Highway near Zoji La in Kargil district, where security checkpoints operate. The route is also vulnerable to narrow road conditions, rockfalls, landslides and sudden weather changes.

The incident dates back to July 25, when traffic movement along the Zoji La-Gumri route was temporarily restricted. Hindustan Times reported that the restrictions were linked to the movement of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the Army Chief along the route.

The controversy has consequently centred on both the tourist's reported grievance over being stopped and the veterans' objection to remarks that they viewed as disrespectful towards soldiers serving in a strategically sensitive border region.

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