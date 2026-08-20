Buy, Sell Or Hold: Dixon Technologies, Kalyan Jewellers, Axis Bank, Persistent Systems, SBI Funds — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Axis Bank Ltd. shares of at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of SBI Funds Management Ltd.?

Kush Bohra, Founder Kushbohra.Com and Gaurang Shah, Senior Vice-President, Geojit Financial Services Ltd. provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit showMarket experts shared their insights on fundamentals and technical levels for key stocks.

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. (CMP: Rs 14,810.00)

Kush: Hold

Stock is shaping up rather well and has started upmove again.

If the stock doesn't build momentum from here, it will face hurdles at Rs 15,000 levels.

Can consider hold for long term with Rs 13,500 as stop loss.

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 600)

Kush: Hold

Moves in the stock was largely due to rebound trade backed by volume accumulation.

Stock is very volatile.

On the upside Rs 625 is first level of resistance.

Hold with a stop loss of Rs 555 levels.

Axis Bank Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,250.80)

Kush: Hold

Stock is starting to show some positive traction.

Double bottom formation at Rs 1210 which should be a stop loss.

Trend is starting to turn positive.

Persistent Systems Ltd. (CMP: Rs 5,697.50)

Gaurang: Wait and watch

Positive on Persistence Systems.

Number delivery is likely to improve as we go forward.

Good stock from 1-2 years point of view.

SBI Funds Management Ltd. (CMP: Rs 559.39)

Gaurang: Buy in phased manner

Positive on capital market space from long-term POV.

Don't put all money at one time.

Stock is currently at a discount from IPO price.

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