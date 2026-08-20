RVNL Gets Rs 161-Crore Order From East Coast Railway, Stock Jumps Nearly 3%

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. rose nearly 3% on Thursday, Aug. 20, after the company announced that it had received a Letter of Acceptance from East Coast Railway for a Rs 161.02-crore project.

The stock was trading at Rs 229.57 apiece on the National Stock Exchange around 1:54 p.m., up from its previous close at Rs 223.5.

Investors will track the order execution and its potential contribution to RVNL's railway infrastructure business.

East Coast Railway Order Details

According to the exchange filing, the order involves the provision of Multi-Section Digital Axle Counter systems to improve reliability in the Automatic Block Signalling section from MZY to KUR, along with work at several stations under the KUR division of East Coast Railway.

The project also includes alterations in electronic interlocking systems associated with equipment from Hitachi Rail STS India, Medha Servo Drives, Siemens Rail Automation and Kyosan.

The order will be executed over a period of 18 months. The total contract value is Rs 161.02 crore, according to the company's disclosure.

The latest order adds to RVNL's ongoing railway project pipeline as the company continues to undertake signalling and infrastructure-related work for Indian Railways.

Stock Price Movement

Despite today's gain after the announcement of the order win, the stock remained down more than 36% during this calendar year, 2026.

Currently trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 52.02 times, it has a market cap of Rs 47,855.38 crore.

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