Sukanya Samriddhi vs Mutual Fund SIP For A Girl Child: What Gives Better Returns?

Planning for a daughter's future often tops the list of financial priorities for Indian families. From covering the cost of higher studies to creating a fund for marriage, parents typically seek investments that can grow steadily over time.

Two options frequently compared are the government-supported Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) and equity mutual fund Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs), which offer market-linked growth potential.

But which option creates a larger corpus over a 15-year investment period? Here's a detailed comparison with numbers.

What Is Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana?

SSY is a government-backed small savings programme created to encourage long-term financial planning for girls. The scheme is available only for girl children, with parents or legal guardians permitted to open an account before the child reaches the age of 10.

The current interest rate for SSY is 8.2% per annum.

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Investors must contribute at least Rs 250 each financial year, while the maximum annual deposit is capped at Rs 1.5 lakh. Contributions continue for 15 years, although the account remains active until it completes 21 years from the date it was opened.

The interest rate is reviewed and announced by the government every quarter. Under the current tax framework, both the interest accrued and the maturity proceeds are exempt from tax.

With sovereign backing, SSY is widely regarded as one of the most secure long-term investment avenues for a daughter's future.

What Is A Mutual Fund SIP?

An SIP allows investors to put a fixed amount in a mutual fund at regular intervals, usually every month.

Unlike SSY, SIP returns are not guaranteed because they depend on market performance. However, equity mutual funds have historically delivered superior long-term returns compared to most fixed-income products.

One of the biggest attractions of investing through equity mutual fund SIPs is the freedom to start with an amount that fits individual financial circumstances.

Apart from ELSS funds, most equity schemes can be redeemed without a mandatory lock-in period. Historically, equities have also demonstrated the ability to generate returns above inflation over extended periods, making SIPs a preferred option for long-term wealth creation.

The 15-Year Math: Head-To-Head Comparison

Let us assume an investment budget of Rs 12,500 per month (Rs 1,50,000 per year) for exactly 15 years.

Investing In Mutual Fund SIPs:

Monthly investment: Rs 12,500

Tenure: 15 years

Total investment: Rs 22.5 lakh

Expected rate of returns: 12%

Estimated returns: Rs 36.99 lakh

Maturity corpus: Rs 59.49 lakh

Investing In SSY:

Monthly investment: Rs 12,500

Tenure: 15 years

Total investment: Rs 22.5 lakh

Rate of returns: 8.2%

Estimated returns: Rs 20.68 lakh

Maturity corpus: Rs 43.18 lakh

It is important to note that SSY interest rates can change periodically. The calculation assumes a constant 8.2% annual return only for illustration.

The above example shows that a mutual fund investment can generate significantly greater returns than investments in SSY. The difference is significant, but it comes with higher investment risk.

While SSY offers fixed returns declared by the government, equity mutual funds participate in the growth of the stock market. Over long periods, Indian equity markets have historically delivered double-digit annual returns, although there are no guarantees.

A difference of just a few percentage points in annual returns can translate into a significantly larger corpus because of the power of compounding.

Choosing between Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana and a mutual fund SIP depends largely on your risk appetite and financial goals.

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If safety, guaranteed returns and tax efficiency are your priorities, SSY remains one of the best government-backed savings schemes for a girl child.

If you are comfortable with market volatility and have a long investment horizon, a mutual fund SIP has the potential to generate a substantially larger corpus.

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