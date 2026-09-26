Rs 25,000 Monthly Investment: What If You Increase It Only Once A Year?

Investing Rs 25,000 every month can be a disciplined way to build long-term wealth, particularly via tools such as mutual funds. The “step-up” SIP technique makes it even more effective.

A Step-Up SIP allows investors to increase their monthly investment at regular intervals, usually once a year. For example, a Rs 25,000 monthly SIP can be increased by 10% annually. As income rises, the investment amount grows too, helping investors put more money to work. The enhanced power of compounding can help build a larger corpus over the long term.

This approach can make the investment plan easier to manage while allowing contributions to grow alongside income. The final corpus, however, will depend on the investment period, annual increase and returns generated by the chosen investments.

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Value of investment without step-up:

Monthly SIP: Rs 25,000

Investment duration: 10 years

Total investment: Rs 30 lakh

Estimated return: Rs 28 lakh

Final corpus: Rs 58 lakh

The math shows that without the “step-up” technique, the investment corpus at the end of 10 years remains modest at Rs 58 lakh.

Annual increase in Rs 25,000 per month SIP:

Monthly amount: Rs 25,000

Step-up % (annual): 10%

Investment duration: 10 years

Expected rate of return: 12%

Invested amount: Rs 8,13,07,310

Estimated returns: Rs 36,28,66,179

Total value: Rs 44.41 crore

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This calculation shows that even a one-time annual increase in SIP amount can significantly impact investments. Overall, investors can grow their corpus by over 75 times.

Investors must understand that stock market returns are never guaranteed. While mutual fund investments have historically rewarded investors significantly, future returns depend on broader economic conditions, the type of fund chosen, and other factors.

That is why we recommend consulting financial experts before committing to long-term investment goals.

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