PPF Investors, Take Note: Extending Your Account Could Lead Your Corpus To Over Rs 1 Crore

For many investors, the Public Provident Fund (PPF) is a long-term savings tool that quietly builds wealth over time. Most people know about the 15-year lock-in period, tax benefits and government backing. However, what's often overlooked is what happens after the account matures.

Many investors withdraw their money once the 15-year term ends. But extending the account could help the corpus grow much further – in some cases even crossing the Rs 1 crore mark over time, depending on the corpus size and prevailing interest rates.

How PPF Extension Works

After 15 years, investors have three choices:

Withdraw the entire amount and close the account.

Extend the account with fresh contributions.

Continue the account without making new contributions.

If you want to keep investing in the account after maturity, you must submit the required extension request to the bank or post office within one year of maturity. This allows you to continue depositing money and claim eligible tax benefits under Section 80C (under the old tax regime).

If you do not want to make fresh deposits, the account can continue with the existing balance, which will keep earning interest.

Why Extending A PPF Account Matters

The biggest advantage of extending a PPF account is continued tax-free compounding. The money remains invested, continues earning interest, and the returns remain tax-free.

For example, if an investor has built a PPF corpus of Rs 50 lakh by the end of the 15-year term and chooses not to withdraw it, the balance can continue growing during every five-year extension period.

If the corpus remains invested and earns 7.1% annually without any additional contributions, it could potentially grow to approximately:

After 5 years: Rs 70.5 lakh

After 10 years: Rs 99.2 lakh

After 15 years: Rs 1.39 crore

This makes PPF particularly attractive for investors who do not immediately need the money and want a low-risk option for retirement planning.

Also Read | Invested in PPF? Here's All You Need To Know About Withdrawal Rules And Procedures

How Many Times Can You Extend PPF?

There is no limit on the number of extensions.

Once the initial 15-year period is over, the account can be extended in blocks of five years. At the end of each block, investors can choose to extend it again.

This means a PPF account can effectively continue for decades, allowing investors to benefit from long-term compounding well beyond the original maturity date.

What Happens If You Do Not Extend?

Many investors assume the account closes automatically after 15 years. That is not the case.

If no action is taken, the account generally continues with the existing balance earning interest. However, fresh contributions may not be allowed unless the required extension formalities have been completed within the prescribed timeline.

As a result, investors could miss out on the opportunity to keep building their corpus through new deposits and continue enjoying tax benefits on those contributions.

Withdrawal Rules During Extension

PPF becomes more flexible after maturity. During the extension period, investors are allowed partial withdrawals, subject to applicable rules. Only one withdrawal is generally permitted in a financial year.

This means investors can access part of their money when needed while the remaining balance continues earning tax-free interest.

Should You Extend Your PPF Account?

The decision depends on your financial goals and cash needs. Investors who require regular income or immediate liquidity may choose to withdraw some or all of the corpus.

However, for those who do not need the funds right away, extending the account can be a simple way to keep money growing in a government-backed, tax-efficient investment.

For long-term savers, a PPF extension can turn an already substantial corpus into an even larger retirement fund, potentially pushing it beyond Rs 1 crore over time through the power of compounding.



Also Read | PPF Investment: How Rs 1.5 Lakh A Year Can Grow In 15 Years

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