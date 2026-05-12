PPFAS' Triple Pivot: Cash Deployment, Positive Call On State Bonds And More

The April 2026 portfolio disclosure from Parag Parikh Financial Advisory Services (PPFAS) reveals a surprising amount of activity. As the flagship Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund hit a massive Rs 1.40 lakh crore AUM milestone, the data suggests that Rajeev Thakkar and his team have decided the 'wait' for value is, at least partially, over.

While the the headline-grabbing Rs 12,000 crore AUM jump is a highlight to focus on, the aggressive deployment of idle cash into domestic equity, a tactical shift in debt yields, and a significant increase in management's own capital commitment is also something to look at.

The Equity Push

The most visible shift is the deployment of 'dry powder.' Total equity holdings in the Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund climbed to 80.39% in April, up from 77.34% in March.

Domestic equity exposure rose to 68.59% (from 66.75%), fueled by a near-total liquidation of the fund's arbitrage 'parking lot.' In March, the fund used arbitrage and special situations to earn modest returns while waiting for opportunities. By emptying this waiting room, the fund has pivoted toward pure liquidity, signaling that it prefers immediate access to cash over the locked-in cycles of arbitrage.

ALSO READ: April AMFI Data: Net Inflows Increase By 25%; Active Equity Mutual Fund Inflows Dip By 5%

Portfolio Churn

The deployment followed a clear 'Value Investing' model, favoured by PPFAS. The Flexi Cap fund increased its weightage in heavyweights like ITC, Infosys, TCS, and Bajaj Holdings. This rotation suggests a retreat into private sector moats as a hedge against broader market volatility. The churn also saw a rare total exit: the fund completely liquidated its position in Balkrishna Industries. In its place, the fund introduced Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) as a new holding.

Interestingly, the international equity component also crept up to 11.8% (vs 10.59% in March), despite regulatory caps on fresh overseas remittances, indicating that the fund's global winners — likely Alphabet and Microsoft — are beginning to outpace domestic growth.

Furthermore, the fund's appetite for yield-generating assets continues to grow, with REIT holdings rising to 4.1% from 3.7%, providing a steady floor of cash flow as a buffer against equity fluctuations.

The Debt Alpha and the Insider Signal

While the Flexi Cap fund focused on equity, the house's debt strategy was equally tactical. Across the Parag Parikh Conservative Hybrid Fund and the Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund, there was a visible pivot toward State Development Loans (SDLs). By favoring debt from states like Tamil Nadu and Telangana over traditional Central Government bonds, the fund is capturing a higher yield spread for its debt-heavy investors.

The 'Sponsor & Managed' investment in the Flexi Cap fund surged by Rs 40.08 crore in a single month, reaching Rs 595.42 crore.

This is termed a fresh infusion of "Skin in the Game" by the AMC. When managers move their own personal wealth into the fund while simultaneously liquidating arbitrage positions and increasing equity weightage, it serves as the ultimate high-conviction signal.

ALSO READ: Debt Funds Eclipse Equity In April: Monthly Inflow Hits Record High Of Rs 2.47 Lakh Crore

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