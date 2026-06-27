EPFO Update: How To Check PF Balance, Interest Credit And Employer Contributions

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) calculates and deposits interest on EPF balances annually. However, the crediting process typically takes place in the following financial year after the Centre approves the interest rate proposed by the EPFO's Central Board of Trustees (CBT).

Interest rate for FY 2025-26 stands at 8.25%. The long-awaited EPF interest payout is expected to reach subscribers' accounts in the coming weeks, according to reports. Here's how account holders can track the credit and ensure the interest amount has been successfully deposited.

Checking Your EPF Passbook For The Latest Interest Credit

To find out whether the EPF interest has been added, sign in to the Unified Member Portal using your credentials and access your passbook.

A passbook entry stating 'Interest updated up to 31/03/2026' indicates that the interest for the 2025-26 financial year has been successfully credited.

ALSO READ | Government Ratifies 8.25% EPF Interest Rate For FY'26, To Be Credited This Month

How To Monitor Your EPF Balance And Employer Deposits

Employees can keep track of employer contributions by regularly checking their EPF passbook. Regulations mandate that employers deposit contributions within 15 days after the relevant month ends. Once the payment is made and recorded, it may take around a week before the details appear in the passbook.

The EPFO sends a confirmation message to the registered mobile number after the contribution is credited. For a detailed view of monthly transactions and account balances, members can log in to the EPFO portal or use the UMANG app.

Steps To Verify EPF Deposits Online

Access the EPFO passbook website and enter your login credentials, including your UAN and password.

Complete the captcha verification process.

Choose the relevant Member ID linked to your account.

Check the passbook, where employee and employer contributions are listed separately, along with EPS allocations.

Scan the monthly entries to confirm that contributions have been credited consistently over time.

In cases where an employer withholds EPF deposits despite making deductions from an employee's monthly salary, the employee can formally report the issue. The EPFiGMS portal serves as the designated platform for resolving such provident fund-related grievances.

ALSO READ | EPFO 3.0 Update: PF Withdrawals Via UPI And ATM Soon - Check Limits, Timeline and Key Changes

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