EPFO System Migration Extended: Services Now Delayed Until July 1; Check Latest Updates

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is currently undergoing a system migration on its portal to improve service delivery. The organisation manages provident fund and retirement-related savings for salaried employees in India.

The migration process began on June 26. It was earlier expected to finish by June 30. EPFO has now extended the timeline. The updated schedule shows that services will remain affected until 23:59 hrs on July 1.

“Attention EPFO users…As part of this transition, submission and processing of claims through this portal will remain temporarily unavailable from 00:00 hrs on 26 June 2026 to 23:59 hrs on July 1, 2026,” the organisation shared in an update on Wednesday. It also noted that normal portal functions are expected to resume after completion of the process.

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During this period, EPFO members will not be able to access several digital facilities provided by the organisation. For instance, during the maintenance work, submission of new claim requests will remain temporarily unavailable for all users. Additionally, users who have already submitted their claims, will need to wait further for their application processing. UAN linking for new employees and e-passbook services will also be unavailable during this time.

“Claims already submitted before the migration period will be taken up for processing after services resume,” EPFO said, noting that services are likely to be fully restored by July 2.

Why Is the EPFO Website Down?

On June 25, the EPFO announced that services on the member portal, employer portal, and Umang app would be temporarily unavailable. The downtime was scheduled from June 26-30 due to system migration. As per EPFO, this process was undertaken to deliver faster, more reliable and secure services.

“To enhance service delivery, improve processing efficiency, and provide a better user experience, EPFO is undertaking a planned database consolidation and upgradation of software applications for the claims processing system,” it announced.

Once the upgraded website becomes available, it is expected to offer improved user experience, quicker claim processing and smoother access to services.

During the migration period, users will not be able log in to the member interface and employer interface. Consequently, access to all the services via these portals remains unavailable. To ease issues, EPFO has launched the 14470 helpline to provide support to the users.

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