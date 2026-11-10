Earning Under Rs 50,000? How To Turn Rs 1 Lakh Savings Into Your First Rs 10 Lakh

Having an income below Rs 50,000 per month does not mean that you can't build wealth. You might not have a higher income, but your Rs 1 lakh in savings can act as a starting point for your wealth creation journey

The challenge is not to find a wonder investment that will double your money overnight. The task is to make your money work for you and earn some extra money consistently.

Don't Put Your Entire Rs 1 Lakh At Risk

Before considering returns on your investments, set aside some amount for emergencies. Medical expenses, unemployment, or any other unforeseen costs can disrupt even the most well-laid financial plans.

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If you do not have an emergency fund, think about keeping some part of your savings in a savings account or a liquid fund.

Make Monthly Investing A Habit

Suppose you earn Rs 40,000 per month. After deducting your rent, food, bills, and other expenses, see if you can save Rs 3,000-Rs 5,000 per month.

There is no need for you to make a huge investment at first. You could begin with a monthly SIP in a good mutual fund. But remember, such investments are risky.

Give Compounding Enough Time

Imagine you invest Rs 1 lakh at first and then Rs 5,000 per month.

Assuming the return on the investment is 10% annually, the investment would have grown to about Rs 10 lakh in about 7-8 years.

This is just an example, and the actual results will be determined by the performance of the market and other factors like costs and taxes.

Avoid Lifestyle Inflation

When you get an increment or bonus, do not raise all your expenditure, but increase your investment every month.

Three Simple Habits That Can Make A Difference

Start small: Even a Rs 2,000 or Rs 3,000 monthly SIP is better than putting it off until you get a bigger salary.

Increase your investments: Whenever your salary goes up, try to increase your SIP by 10%.

Don't take on unnecessary loans: Credit card debt and expensive EMIs will inevitably eat into your savings.

Your first Rs 10 lakh may look like a distant dream when you earn under Rs 50,000. But you don't need to become rich to start investing. You need consistency, patience and a practical plan. Start with what you have today, and let time do its work.

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