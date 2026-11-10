Mookuthi Amman 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Nayanthara Starrer Sees Weekday Slump, Mints This Amount

Mookuthi Amman 2 has seen its box office collection slow down on Tuesday, November 10, as the film entered its fifth day in theatres.

The Nayanthara-starrer has collected an estimated ₹1.48 crore in India net on Day 5, as of 7:03 p.m. IST, according to Sacnilk. The film was running across 1,103 shows at the time of the update.

With this, the film's total India net collection has reached ₹15.56 crore, while its India gross collection stands at ₹18.05 crore.

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The film had collected ₹5.15 crore on Monday, November 9, its fourth day in theatres. Its Tuesday collection is currently lower, although the Day 5 figure is still a live estimate and may change as more show collections are reported.

Mookuthi Amman 2 Box Office Collection Day 5

On its fifth day, Mookuthi Amman 2 has collected ₹1.48 crore in India net so far, according to Sacnilk's live estimates.

The film's India gross collection for the day stands at ₹1.75 crore. Its overall occupancy was recorded at 33% across the shows tracked.

The Day 5 collection is yet to be finalised, with the final figures expected later in the night.

Mookuthi Amman 2 Box Office Collection: Day-Wise Breakdown

Mookuthi Amman 2 opened with an India net collection of ₹1.88 crore on Friday, November 6. The film recorded a 30.3% jump on its second day, collecting ₹2.45 crore.

Its collection increased further on Sunday, November 8, when it earned ₹4.60 crore, registering an 87.8% rise from the previous day.

On Monday, the film collected ₹5.15 crore, up 12% from Sunday's earnings.

However, the film's Day 5 collection currently stands at ₹1.48 crore, taking its total India net collection to ₹15.56 crore.

Mookuthi Amman 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection

Mookuthi Amman 2 has collected ₹15.56 crore in India net so far, while its India gross collection stands at ₹18.05 crore after five days in theatres.

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Sacnilk has not reported the film's overseas collection or worldwide gross figures so far.

The final Day 5 box office numbers will provide a clearer picture of the film's weekday performance.

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