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Scene Box Office Collection Day 5: Will Suriya Starrer Cross Rs 100 Crore Mark Today? Check Total Earnings

The film added ₹9.10 crore to its India net collection on Tuesday, taking its five-day total closer to the ₹100-crore mark.

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Scene Box Office Collection Day 5: Will Suriya Starrer Cross Rs 100 Crore Mark Today? Check Total Earnings
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Scene continues its box office run on Tuesday, November 10, with the Suriya-starrer moving closer to the ₹100-crore mark in India net collections.

The film has collected an estimated ₹9.10 crore in India net on its fifth day, as of 7:03 p.m. IST, according to Sacnilk. The collection has come from 4,122 shows tracked so far.

With this, the film's total India net collection has reached ₹93.65 crore, while its India gross collection stands at ₹108.94 crore.

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The film has already crossed the ₹100-crore mark in India gross collections. However, it is yet to reach the milestone in India net collections.

Scene Box Office Collection Day 5

On its fifth day in theatres, Scene has collected ₹9.10 crore in India net so far, according to Sacnilk's live estimates.

The Tamil version contributed ₹7.42 crore from 3,017 shows, while the Telugu version added ₹1.68 crore from 1,105 shows.

The film's Day 5 collection is still being updated, with final figures expected later in the night.

Scene Box Office Collection: Day-Wise Breakdown

Scene opened with an India net collection of ₹19.15 crore on Friday, November 6. It went on to collect ₹20.35 crore on its second day, registering a 6.3% increase.

The film's collection rose further on Sunday, November 8, when it earned ₹23.65 crore, up 16.2% from the previous day.

On Monday, its fourth day in theatres, Scene collected ₹21.40 crore, recording a 9.5% decline from Sunday's figures.

On Day 5, the film has collected ₹9.10 crore so far, taking its total India net collection to ₹93.65 crore.

Scene Worldwide Box Office Collection

Scene has collected ₹93.65 crore in India net so far, while its India gross collection stands at ₹108.94 crore after five days in theatres.

ALSO READ: Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 6: Occupancy Dips Slightly, Can Ranbir's Film Score Rs 100 Crore Again?

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