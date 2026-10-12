SIP Inflows Hit Record High Of Rs 32,490 Crore In September: AMFI Data

Monthly mutual fund inflows through systematic investment plans (SIPs) hit a new all-time high in September, rising to Rs 32,490 crore from Rs 32,297 crore in August, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

Equity mutual fund inflows also strengthened during the month, increasing to Rs 38,307 crore from Rs 29,328 crore in August, a rise of around 30.6% month-on-month (MoM). The increase came despite a sharp net outflow from the overall mutual fund industry, driven primarily by withdrawals from fixed-income schemes.

The mutual fund industry's net assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 82.64 lakh crore in September, compared with Rs 87.08 lakh crore in August.

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Small-Cap, Mid-Cap Funds Attract Higher Inflows

Small-cap mutual funds recorded inflows of Rs 9,039 crore in September, up from Rs 7,973 crore in August. Mid-cap fund inflows rose to Rs 7,835 crore from Rs 6,989 crore over the same period.

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Flexi-cap funds attracted Rs 6,702 crore, compared with Rs 5,059 crore in August. Sectoral and thematic funds also saw stronger inflows, rising to Rs 3,640 crore from Rs 1,713 crore.

Large-cap mutual funds recorded inflows of Rs 859 crore in September, reversing the outflow of Rs 1,147 crore in the previous month. Multi-asset allocation funds, meanwhile, attracted Rs 3,667 crore, broadly unchanged from Rs 3,671 crore in August.

Overall Mutual Fund Outflows Rise

Despite stronger equity inflows and record SIP contributions, the mutual fund industry reported an overall net outflow of Rs 1.33 lakh crore in September, compared with net inflows of Rs 41,353 crore in August.

Fixed-income mutual funds recorded net outflows of Rs 1.83 lakh crore during the month, against outflows of Rs 8,127 crore in August, accounting for the major pressure on overall industry flows.

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