8th Pay Commission: June 30 Data Submission Deadline And Next Steps Explained

The 8th Pay Commission has reached an important stage, with June 30 being the last date for central government ministries and departments to submit the required data.

The Commission has asked for information such as the number of government employees and pensioners, their salaries, allowances and other payment details. It will then study this data to understand the current pay and pension system before deciding what changes should be recommended.

The Centre announced the formation of the 8th Pay Commission earlier this year to review the salaries, pensions, and allowances of central government employees and pensioners. The Commission wants departments to report salary and allowance expenses for employees at every Pay Matrix Level, from Level 1 to Level 18, over the last three financial years.

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The Commission wants all government ministries, departments, and organisations to submit their required information only through its official online portal. It has also made it clear that it will not accept information in any other format such as printed documents, hard copies, separate Excel sheets, or emails containing the data.

"The 8th Central Pay Commission has extensive data requirements. Submission of data is requested on this portal for the 8th Central Pay Commission through this portal only. Physical data/stand above excel sheets/hard copies/emails, etc., shall not be considered/entertained by the Commission," according to the 8th CPC official website.

To make the process easier, the Commission has provided a dedicated online link where departments can upload the required data. The deadline for completing this process is June 30, 2026.

Once all the required data is received, the Commission will carefully examine the information, including salary, allowance and expenditure details. Based on this analysis, it will begin preparing its recommendations on possible changes to the pay, allowances and pensions of central government employees under the 8th Pay Commission.

The Commission will look at not only basic salary but also allowances, cash benefits and other facilities provided to employees.

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