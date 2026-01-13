Rs 6-Lakh-Crore Opportunity: This Indian Power Stock Powering Global AI Data Centres

The rapid scale-up of artificial intelligence is quietly reshaping global power infrastructure. Training and deploying AI models now require vast data centres that operate continuously, without disruption. These facilities are among the most power-intensive industrial assets today. As server density rises and workloads become more compute-intensive, the reliance on reliable, uninterrupted electricity has moved to the centre of the AI investment story.

That dependence is becoming visible in energy consumption trends. According to the International Energy Agency, electricity usage by data centres has grown at a 12% CAGR over the past five years to about 415 terawatt-hours. This figure is projected to more than double to roughly 945 TWh by 2030, with data centre demand growing over 4X faster than overall electricity consumption across other sectors between 2024 and 2030.

This acceleration is geographically concentrated. China and the US are expected to account for nearly 80% of incremental global data centre power demand by 2030. These data centres rely on supporting infrastructure to operate continuously. This has increased the demand for power generators, which ensure continuity during grid outages.

The global generator market is estimated to reach $73 billion (over Rs 6 lakh crore) by 2029, up from $52 billion (over Rs 4.5 lakh crore) in 2025, per TD Power Systems, supported by data centres, gas-based power generation, and clean energy applications. This is where TDPS comes into the picture, with its share price rising 75% over the last year.