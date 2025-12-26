How An India-Based Supplier To John Deere Is Outpacing The Auto Ancillary Rally

The auto ancillary sector has gained momentum in recent months, supported by premiumisation across vehicle segments and diversification. Volume growth across categories, with commercial vehicles joining the recovery, has driven this trend. Exports are also emerging as a growth lever, adding earnings beyond the domestic market.

While engines, chassis and mechanical components dominate attention in auto ancillaries, the visual identity segment receives less focus. The Indian decorative aesthetics industry grew at a compound annual growth rate of 20% during FY21–FY26E, reflecting the growing role of aesthetics in product differentiation. SJS Enterprises operates in this segment.

SJS Enterprises, an India-based auto ancillary supplier, counts John Deere among its global customers. The US-based maker of agricultural and construction equipment contributes about 2.7% of SJS’s revenue, according to data available on Bloomberg.