Toll Booths To Subscriptions: How FASTag, Fuel Payments Power BlackBuck’s Revenue Model

BlackBuck (formerly Zinka Logistics) operates at the intersection of technology and India’s fragmented trucking industry. Millions of small truck operators operate across the country, most owning two to five vehicles. The sector has remained informal, cash-driven and underserved. BlackBuck was set up to address these gaps.

BlackBuck has built an omnichannel network across India with more than 9,300 physical touchpoints, supported by a multilingual app. This hybrid approach reduces onboarding friction for first-time digital users and improves penetration among small fleet operators.

BlackBuck offers a full-stack digital ecosystem that enables truckers to manage operations. Services include toll and fuel payments, fleet monitoring through telematics, freight discovery and financing for used vehicles. Of 35 lakh truck operators in India, more than one million transacted on the BlackBuck platform in FY25.

This integration across the trucking ecosystem has positioned BlackBuck as a market leader with a 30% market share. The company does not own trucks or hold inventory. It operates an asset-light, digital-first model with low incremental service costs, which supports operating leverage.

BlackBuck margins reflect this model. Contribution margin has stayed above 90%, reaching 92% in FY25. As volumes rise, these margins support growth without additional fixed costs.