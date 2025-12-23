Business NewsMarketsStock Market Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Indicates Positive Open; Cipla, Ambuja Cements, Groww, Paytm In Focus
Stock Market Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Indicates Positive Open; Cipla, Ambuja Cements, Groww, Paytm In Focus

Cipla, Ambuja Cements, Groww, Paytm and LIC Housing Finance are some of the stocks to watch out for today.

23 Dec 2025, 08:10 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
Nifty likely to open in green. (Source: NDTV Profit)
Good morning readers. The GIFT Nifty was trading above 26,200 early on Tuesday. The futures contract based on the benchmark Nifty 50 rose 0.07% at 26,230.5 as of 6:41 a.m. indicating a positive start for the Indian markets. Cipla, Ambuja Cements, Groww, Paytm and LIC Housing Finance are some of the stocks to watch out for today.
Nifty, Sensex Live Today: Stocks To Watch

Ambuja, ACC, Orient Cement, Cipla among top stocks to watch for today.


Pine Labs Shares In Focus As Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage

Morgan Stanley has initiated coverage on Pine Labs Ltd. a month after its listing on the bourses. The brokerage firm has highlighted the company's favourable market position, which has been pitted against rich valuations.

In its latest report, Morgan Stanley highlighted Pine Labs as a 'well-established' player in the merchant payment and commerce solutions infrastructure provider. The firm further points out how the company has transitioned from a phase of pure scale to one focused on profitability.

Stock Market Live Updates: Belrise Industries Shares In Focus

Belrise Industries shares will be in focus on Tuesday as Sumedh Tools Pvt., part of the promoter group looks to exit through a block deal worth Rs 897 crore, sources told NDTV Profit on Tuesday.

Read full story here.


Nifty Today: What F&O Cues Indicate

  • Nifty December futures up by 0.6% to 26,201 at a premium of 29 points.

  • Nifty December futures open interest down by 4.63%.

  • Nifty Options on Dec 23: Maximum Call open interest at 26,200 and Maximum Put open interest at 26,100.


Dollar Check

  • The US Dollar index is down 0.13% at 97.815.

  • Euro was up 0.14% at 1.1773.

  • Pound was up 0.15% at 1.3480.

  • Yen was down 0.38% at 156.49.





