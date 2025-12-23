Belrise Industries Shares In Focus: Promoter Likely To Exit Via Rs 897-Crore Deal

Belrise Industries shares will be in focus on Tuesday as Sumedh Tools Pvt., part of the promoter group looks to exit through a block deal worth Rs 897 crore, sources told NDTV Profit on Tuesday.

Sumedh Tools will sell 5.83 crore shares, representing 6.56% stake, in a deal on Tuesday. The floor price has been set at Rs 153.70 per share, indicating a 2.94% discount to the current market price of Rs 158.36.

Jefferies India Pvt. is the sole book runner for the deal, sources told NDTV Profit. This marks the first major deal in the company since its listing in May this year.

Sumedh Tools held 6.72% stake in the company as of September 2025, according to the BSE data.

Belrise Industries is an automotive component manufacturer offering a range of safety-critical systems and engineering solutions for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, commercial vehicles and agricultural vehicles.

Its product portfolio includes metal chassis systems, polymer components, suspension systems, body-in-white components and exhaust systems. The company's products are largely agnostic to vehicle powertrain types, enabling it to serve both electric vehicles and internal combustion engine vehicles.

Belrise Industries' IPO, which closed on May 23, was subscribed 41.3 times. Bids were led by institutional investors (108 times), retail investors (4.27 times), non-institutional investors (38.33 times). The offer consisted of an issue of fresh shares worth Rs 2,150 crore.

The company had debuted on the National Stock Exchange at Rs 100 apiece, a premium of 11.11% over the issue price of Rs 90. Share price on BSE debuted at Rs 98.50, a premium of 9.44%.