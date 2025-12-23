Long Weekends In 2026 In India: Full Guide To Key Holidays And Extended Breaks

Long Weekends In January 2026

The first day of the New Year falls on a Thursday. Taking Jan. 2 off gives you the chance to start 2026 on a fun-filled note. Later in the month, another four-day weekend arrives with Vasanth Panchami on Friday, Jan. 23. This will be followed by the weekend and then Republic Day celebrations on Jan. 26, Monday.

There are no long weekend holidays in February.

Long Weekends In March 2026

In March 2026, a long weekend will come up during the month end with Jamat-ul-Vida on Friday, March 20, offering a perfect short break.

Long Weekends In April 2026

In early April 2026, a long weekend will come with Good Friday on April 3, followed by Saturday, April 4, and Easter Sunday, April 5.

Long Weekends In May 2026

May 2026 will begin with a long weekend as Buddha Purnima falls on a Friday on May 1, followed by the weekend.

Long Weekends In June 2026

In June 2026, a long weekend occurs at the month’s end with Muharram on June 26, Friday, followed by two holidays on the weekend.

There are no long weekend holidays in July.

Long Weekends In August 2026

The next long weekend in 2026 will come at the end of August, starting with Raksha Bandhan on Aug. 28, a Friday, followed by the weekend.

Long Weekends In September 2026

September 2026 will offer two long weekends in the first half, starting with Janmashtami on Sept. 4, which falls on a Friday, followed by Saturday and Sunday.

Another long weekend in September 2026 will come a week later, on Sept. 12, which falls on a Saturday, followed by Sunday and Ganesh Chaturthi holiday on Monday, Sept. 14.

Long Weekends In October 2026

October 2026 offers multiple long weekends. Gandhi Jayanti on Oct. 2 will fall on a Friday, resulting in a long weekend till Oct. 4.

Durga Puja will bring a four-day break from Oct. 17 (Saturday) to Oct. 20.

Another long weekend will follow with the Oct. 24 weekend, leading into Valmiki Jayanti on Monday.

Long Weekends In November 2026

November 2026 will offer a long weekend starting on Nov. 7 (Saturday) till Diwali and Govardhan Puja celebrations on Nov. 9 (Tuesday).

Long Weekends In December 2026

Christmas 2026 will bring a joyful long weekend starting Dec. 25 (Friday), followed by the weekend.