Manchester United Fan's Haircut Pledge Back To Square One Again

Just when the world's wait to finally see Manchester United fan Frank Ilett have a haircut seemed to be ending, things are back to square-one.
The die-hard Manchester United fan who hasn't had a haircut in nearly 500 days is also famous on social media as the United Strand. Back in 2024, he pledged to himself that the next time he has a haircut will only be when his team wins five matches on the bounce. United has not been able to do that and thanks to that, Ilet has now got long, dense afro-style curls on his head.
His crazy pledge and wild and untrimmed look has made him a social media phenomenon. His pictures are often part of memes these days.
Ilet's trendy hairstyle was close to getting confined to history as Manchester United made a trip to the London Stadium to take on West Ham United for a Premier League fixture. The Red Devils were high on confidence after beating Tottenham Hotspur, Fulham, Arsenal and Manchester City in its previous four fixtures. Only West Ham United, which is battling relegation, stood in Ilett 's way before he had to take a trip to the closest salon.
Things became embarrassing for Ilett as Tomáš Souček almost ensured a victory for West Ham. However Benjamin Seško's goal deep in the injury time ensured that the match ended in a stalemate.
But that means, United haven't won five matches in a row and Ilett will have to keep up with his hairs. Social media was quick to take a dig atIlett , whose wait continues.
A bold promise from a Manchester United fan unexpectedly built a personal brand.— RABEEU($/acc)???????? (@RABEEU01) February 11, 2026
Frank Ilet vowed to shave his hair if United won five straight games and that statement alone pushed him into the spotlight.
From being unknown, he gained followers, influence and marketing… pic.twitter.com/zYC06oefs2
✅ Win vs. Man City— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 10, 2026
✅ Win vs. Arsenal
✅ Win vs. Fulham
✅ Win vs. Tottenham
❌ Draw vs. West Ham
The haircut will have to wait ???? pic.twitter.com/gPe9DeZjP6
West Ham saves Frank Ilet's hair#ManU #FrankIlett pic.twitter.com/WVogDALx7R— SIPORO YACU (@SIPOROYACU) February 10, 2026
????????️ Michael Carrick on whether he is aware there is a fan who will not cut his hair until United win 5 games in a row:— The Touchline | ???? (@TouchlineX) February 9, 2026
"I'm aware of it. My kids have made me aware of it but it certainly won't go into the team talk."
"I can understand what's going on. It does make me smile but… pic.twitter.com/lMspSKnmkv
Today is the day.— Real Betis Balompié (@RealBetis_en) February 10, 2026
Please release this lad from his pain, @ManUtd. pic.twitter.com/hcFDuI8JT9
