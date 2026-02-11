Get App
Manchester United Fan's Haircut Pledge Back To Square One Again

The die-hard supporter had vowed not to trim his now-famous curls until United win five matches on the bounce.

Image: TheUnitedStrand/Instagram

Just when the world's wait to finally see Manchester United fan Frank Ilett have a haircut seemed to be ending, things are back to square-one.

The die-hard Manchester United fan who hasn't had a haircut in nearly 500 days is also famous on social media as the United Strand. Back in 2024, he pledged to himself that the next time he has a haircut will only be when his team wins five matches on the bounce. United has not been able to do that and thanks to that, Ilet has now got long, dense afro-style curls on his head. 

His crazy pledge and wild and untrimmed look has made him a social media phenomenon. His pictures are often part of memes these days. 

Ilet's trendy hairstyle was close to getting confined to history as Manchester United made a trip to the London Stadium to take on West Ham United for a Premier League fixture. The Red Devils were high on confidence after beating Tottenham Hotspur, Fulham, Arsenal and Manchester City in its previous four fixtures. Only West Ham United, which is battling relegation, stood in Ilett 's way before he had to take a trip to the closest salon. 

Things became embarrassing for Ilett as Tomáš Souček almost ensured a victory for West Ham. However Benjamin Seško's goal deep in the injury time ensured that the match ended in a stalemate. 

But that means, United haven't won five matches in a row and Ilett will have to keep up with his hairs. Social media was quick to take a dig atIlett , whose wait continues. 

