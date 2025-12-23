Price Is The Real Boss In Ride-Hailing | The Reason Why

There are genuine problems with ride-hailing in India. Unfortunately, the government has got both the diagnosis and the treatment wrong. These platforms handle millions of decisions every day.

A cab reaching your pickup point at a reasonable price isn’t about who owns the platform—it’s about coordination.

And in the real world, only prices can make that coordination work efficiently. New Delhi is now set to get a new taxi app, Bharat Taxi, a government-backed cooperative ride-hailing service.

The idea sounds appealing: drivers own the platform, governance is democratic, and incomes are meant to be fairer. But the real question is simple: will changing ownership fix a coordination problem?