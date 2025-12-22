Salary Increments To Decide Whether Japan’s Rate Hike Was On Point | The Reason Why

Japanese firms say they will invest more in automation to cope with labour shortages. But productivity growth remains weak. In fiscal 2024, it rose just 0.2%, its best in four years, but still far below what is needed to support lasting real wage gains.

If wages rose faster than productivity, companies must either absorb higher costs or raise the selling prices of their products and services. Absorbing costs will hurt margins and may force them to cut investments.

Raising prices, on the other hand, will help them maintain profits, but will push overall inflation up. The BOJ hopes for the latter. It doesn’t want to fall back into deflation. But Japan’s history offers a warning. Companies don’t compete on margins.

Even when costs used to rise, many avoided passing them on to customers, fearing loss of market share. Companies still hesitate to increase prices aggressively, and consumers remain price sensitive after years of stagnant incomes.

There’s some good news, though. People are anticipating inflation to persist, which may help companies justify price increases. But here’s a contradictory side of the story. Although they expect prices to go up, they aren’t willing to spend much unless prices drop.