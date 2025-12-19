Japan Interest Rate Hike: Yen Extends Losses, Japan 10-Year Yield Hits Highest Since 2006

The yen extended losses against the dollar after the Bank of Japan raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points. The 10-year Japanese government bond yield rose to 2.0%, the highest since 2006.

Japan’s currency weakened to as much as 0.4% to 156.16 against the dollar, amid uncertainty about how much further the BOJ may hike rates next year. The Nikkei 225 Stock Average largely held its earlier gain.

Friday’s decision was unanimously expected by all 50 economists surveyed by Bloomberg.