Ambuja–ACC Merger: Share Swap Details, Valuations And Analyst Views — All You Need To Know

Ambuja Cements Ltd. on Monday received approval for two separate schemes of amalgamation from its board of directors to merge ACC Ltd and Orient Cement Ltd, establishing a single consolidated 'One Cement Platform'.

"The merger will create a pan-India cement powerhouse," the Adani Group company said in a release on Monday.

The transaction, expected to be completed over the next one year, marks one of the largest restructuring moves in India’s cement sector and is aimed at simplifying group structure, improving transparency and unlocking operational efficiencies.