RBL Bank’s Turnaround Story: Is The Worst Over For The Stock?

In June 2022, RBL Bank Ltd. was under pressure. The Reserve Bank of India had removed then CEO Vishwavir Ahuja over compliance concerns. Investor confidence fell, and the stock declined 80% from its 2019 high.

When R Subramaniakumar took charge as managing director that summer, the bank faced stress. The share price stood at Rs 77, down from a peak of nearly Rs 700.

By December 2025, the situation had changed. The stock more than doubled over the past 12 months to about Rs 300 a share. The trigger was a $3 billion investment from Dubai-based Emirates NBD Bank.

The move points to a turnaround, but the balance sheet shows mixed trends. The bank has stabilised but has not fully recovered.

Here is what investors need to know: