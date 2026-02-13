Viral AI Video Shows Brad Pitt And Tom Cruise In Intense Fight, Sparks Copyright Backlash

A hyper-realistic AI‑generated video depicting Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise in a dramatic rooftop fistfight has taken the internet by storm despite the fact that the two Hollywood stars never filmed the scene. The clip was created using Seedance 2.0, a newly launched AI video model developed by ByteDance, parent company of TikTok.

Released on Feb 12, 2026, Seedance 2.0 can produce cinematic, dialogue‑synced videos entirely from text prompts. The viral clip shows AI versions of Pitt and Cruise trading punches while referencing the Epstein files, all with startlingly lifelike motion and expressions. Viewers have been quick to praise the video's cinematic polish, which rivals high‑budget action films.

Chinese company ByteDance released its latest AI model, “Seedance 2.0,” just 48 hours ago.



Chinese company ByteDance released its latest AI model, "Seedance 2.0," just 48 hours ago.

Someone tested the new version by giving it a prompt to generate a fight scene between Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise, with their dialogue during the fight revolving around the Epstein files.

Seedance 2.0 integrates audio and video generation into a single unified system, delivering smoother motion and more natural lip‑sync than previous AI tools such as OpenAI's Sora. The leap in quality has alarmed some creatives.

However, the technology's arrival has ignited a fierce copyright debate. The Motion Picture Association (MPA) publicly condemned ByteDance within hours of the tool's debut, accusing Seedance 2.0 of enabling widespread unauthorised use of copyrighted material.

In a statement, MPA Chairman and CEO Charles Rivkin wrote, "In a single day, the Chinese AI service Seedance 2.0 has engaged in unauthorised use of U.S. copyrighted works on a massive scale. By launching a service that operates without meaningful safeguards against infringement, ByteDance is disregarding well-established copyright law that protects the rights of creators and underpins millions of American jobs. ByteDance should immediately cease its infringing activity."

Seedance 2.0's capabilities have been used in various online clips which includes a reimagined fight scene from Avengers: Endgame, a fictional battle between Optimus Prime and Godzilla, and a Friends scene with Rachel and Joey reimagined as otters.

