Saturday Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open Or Closed On Feb. 14?

All scheduled and non-scheduled commercial banks across India will remain closed on Feb. 14 as it is the second Saturday of the month. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s official holiday calendar, banks across states and Union Territories remain shut on the second and fourth Saturdays, in addition to all Sundays, every month.

As a result, banks will remain closed this weekend (Feb. 14-15). Customers are advised to schedule important financial transactions accordingly to avoid any last-minute inconvenience.

At the start of each calendar year, the RBI releases an official bank holiday calendar to inform customers about the dates when bank branches will remain closed. These usually include national holidays, regional festivals, all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. The central bank announces these holidays under three categories: holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays and holidays for banks' closing of accounts.

According to the RBI holiday calendar, in February, bank branches across several states and UTs will also remain closed on account of regional festivals, such as Losar, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti and Statehood Day in Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh.

Remaining Bank Holidays In February 2026

Feb. 14: Second Saturday

Feb. 15: Sunday

Feb. 18: Losar (Sikkim)

Feb. 19: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (Maharashtra)

Feb. 20 - State Day/Statehood Day (Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh)

Feb. 22: Sunday

Feb. 28: Fourth Saturday

This year, there is no additional bank holiday for Maha Shivratri, as it will be observed nationwide on Sunday, Feb. 15.

Even though bank branches will remain closed on these holidays, digital banking services will continue to operate normally. Customers can use ATMs, internet banking, UPI payments and many other online services during the bank holidays.

