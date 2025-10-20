RBL Bank Aims To Break Into Big League With Emirates NBD Deal, Says CEO

RBL Bank Ltd. wants to break into the big league of India's financial sector after securing a $3 billion investment from Emirates NBD.

"We do not want to be part of mid-sized banks," R Subramaniakumar, managing director and cheif executive officer, told NDTV Profit on Monday. "We have multiple options to expand out balance sheet... We have a great opportunity to break into the larger league."

Dubai's second largest bank will buy a 60% stake in the Indian private lender through a preferential allotment.

Subramaniakumar said the deal reflects confidence not just in the growth story of RBL Bank, but also of India and its booming financial sector. "It is a great endorsement of the brand and the team. It is the confidence on the board."

He also explained that RBL Bank had two options: either go for an 'in tranche' deal where money will come in multiple portions or a frontloaded investment that provides a free runway for growth. The lender chose the latter.