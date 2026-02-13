Samsung Teases Galaxy AI By Transforming World Landmarks Ahead Of Galaxy S26 Launch — Watch Video

Samsung is teasing its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event by transforming some of the world's most iconic urban landmarks into large-scale 3D video billboard displays that highlight unique photo creation powered by Galaxy AI.

Through the global campaign, Samsung is bringing Galaxy AI features to life on massive screens in prominent city locations. The initiative serves as an early preview of how Galaxy AI turns creative ideas into reality, ahead of the full unveiling of the Galaxy S26 lineup — expected to include the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra — on Feb. 25.

The Galaxy Unpacked event will stream live on Samsung.com, the Samsung Newsroom website, and Samsung's YouTube channel, starting at 10 a.m. PT, 1 p.m. EST, 6 p.m. GMT, 7 p.m. CET, and 11:30 p.m. IST.

The 3D video billboards began appearing on Feb. 11 across 17 major sites in key cities such as London, Los Angeles, Seoul, Ho Chi Minh City, and Tokyo, demonstrating the capabilities of Galaxy AI.

Watch: Samsung's 3D video billboard in London, Piccadilly, and Los Angeles, The Moxy.

The locations featuring these 3D video billboards are:

Los Angeles, U.S., The Moxy

London, U.K., Piccadilly

London, U.K., Outernet Now Vista

Warsaw, Poland, Marriott

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, King's Tower

Hong Kong, Entertainment Building

Chengdu, China, Tai Koo Li

Shanghai, China, Paramount

Taipei, Taiwan, Light Corner

Melbourne, Australia, Emporium

Bangkok, Thailand, The Panoramix CTW

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Sunwah Tower

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Elite Pavilion

Tokyo, Japan, Omotesando

Tokyo, Japan, Shibuya Station Front

Seoul, South Korea, K-POP Live at Coex

Seoul, South Korea, KT square

Samsung has previously indicated that the Galaxy S26 series will include an array of enhanced Galaxy AI features. The new Galaxy S26 lineup is designed to make daily tasks simpler, build user confidence, and integrate Galaxy AI naturally, so it feels instinctive right from the first use, according to Samsung. These latest advancements will also see Galaxy AI becoming highly personal, adaptive, and responsive to individual needs.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.