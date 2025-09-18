BlackBuck Only Relocating Within Bengaluru: CEO Rajesh Yabaji Clarifies

In a post on social media platform X, Yabaji spoke about BlackBuck's growth story from 2015 to moving to larger spaces and how Karnataka enabled the company with the needed resources, infrastructure.

"BlackBuck started its operations in the year 2015 from Bengaluru, beginning from a small office near the Sony Signal at Koramangala. As we expanded our operations and teams, we moved to the Bellandur - Outer Ring Road (ORR) in 2016 for larger office spaces and better suited facilities.

"The ORR, The city of Bengaluru and The state of Karnataka have enabled the company with the needed resources, infrastructure, talent density, and opportunities to grow into a large company, making a meaningful impact across the trucking ecosystem in India," he said.

He then clarified that they are not considering moving out of Bengaluru but are merely relocating to another office in the same city.

"As one of the biggest beneficiaries of the Karnataka tech-ecosystem over the last decade, we fully understand what the city of Bengaluru has helped us achieve and how it will be playing a major role in unlocking our potential ahead. Hence, we unilaterally refute the claims made by some media outlets that we are considering moving out of the city. We are only relocating within the city to a different location, which will facilitate an easy commute for our employees," Yabaji said.

However, he reiterated that they will still ask for help from the authorities to enable infrastructure improvements to facilitate smooth business operations.