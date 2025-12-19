Eureka's FY30 Goal: Twofold Revenue On Back Of 17x Profit Surge In Three Years

Water purifiers will be the main growth driver, given product penetration of 6% in FY23. To capitalise on this demand, Eureka has addressed affordability.

The company has lowered the entry price for Aquaguard to Rs 6,299 and introduced a two-year filter life, reducing the cost of ownership. This approach is delivering results, with 70% of customers in this range being first-time buyers. Eureka is also aligned with premiumisation.

It continues to push higher-end products that command an average selling price nearly 1.4x the category average. Innovation includes offerings such as hot water purifiers like Blaze Insta, which have captured over 50% share in the hot water purifier segment. It is adopting technology to make products smarter and automated.

Eureka has launched an IoT-enabled water purifier with real-time filter life tracking and automated service request generation. These capabilities improve customer experience and strengthen long-term engagement with the brand. AI-based churn prediction supports conversion and retention.