How KRN Heat Exchanger Is Preparing To Benefit From India's Rs 5 Lakh Crore Data Center Boom

The data center story in India is unfolding faster than most had expected. Bernstein notes that the sector saw $63 billion (over Rs 5 lakh crore) in announced investments in 2025, with commitments from Reliance, Google, Adani Connex, Amazon Web Services, and TCS. Capacity expansion has kept pace with this investment cycle.

Jefferies estimates data center revenue to rise fivefold, from $1.5 billion in FY25 to nearly $8.0 billion by FY30, as installed capacity scales up from 1.6 gigawatt (GW) to 8.0 GW. But beyond these numbers lies a more fundamental reality.

Every rack of servers generates heat, which is expected to increase as data center capacity grows. Heat generation is set to rise further as data center capacity continues to expand. But this challenge is not limited to data centers alone.

Heat Is Not a Data-Center Problem Alone

Almost every industry deals with heat, from air conditioners to power plants and heavy industrial facilities. Across these applications, Heat Exchangers sits at the core of thermal management. It prevent overheating and improve energy efficiency by regulating temperature, humidity, and air purity.

Hvac Emerges As The Key Demand Driver

HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) is driving the demand for heat exchangers in India. The Indian heat exchanger sector is projected to grow at an annual rate of 9% to reach $1.8 billion by 2032, while the global market is expected to increase from $18.9 billion in 2024 to $33 billion by 2033.

Rapid urbanisation, renewable energy, data centers, and industrialisation are expected to remain key demand drivers over the medium term.

Four Segments Define The Heat Exchanger Market

There are four types of Heat Exchangers. Shell-and-tube exchangers dominate oil, gas, and chemical applications account for 53% of India's market. Finned tube exchangers used in HVAC and refrigeration systems account for 21%.

Plate exchangers account for 20%, and spiral exchangers account for the remaining 6%. Chemicals, oil and gas, and power and energy make up 56.8% of the end-user market, with HVAC accounting for 14.9% and metals for 8.2%.