How India's Chemical Companies Quietly Moving Into Batteries, Semiconductors

In the electric vehicle segment, schemes like the Production Linked Incentive programme, the PM e-Drive scheme and a reduced GST rate of 5% have materially improved affordability and adoption. The government's target of increasing EV penetration to 30% of total passenger vehicle sales by FY30 has also created a large market.

This increasing electrification is driving demand not only for lithium-ion batteries, but also for the key raw materials used in battery manufacturing. This is clearly reflected in battery demand projections. CareEdge Ratings estimates that lithium-ion battery demand in India could rise to 54 GWh by FY27 and further to 127 GWh by FY30.

This trajectory also aligns with India's goal of meeting 50% of its energy needs from renewable sources by 2030. As domestic consumption rises, exports of lithium-ion batteries are expected to decline, reinforcing the need to localise upstream components. For chemical companies, this creates an opportunity to supply essential materials in the battery value chain.

Materials such as conductive additives, electrolyte salts, solvents, and anode components sit at the core of battery performance and safety. They require high purity, consistent performance, and long customer qualification cycles. This naturally favours chemical companies with proven expertise.