UP Bypoll Results: BJP, RLD Lead In Six Seats, Samajwadi Ahead In Three

The BJP and its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal were leading in six of the nine Uttar Pradesh Assembly seats where bypolls were held earlier this week while the Samajwadi Party was ahead in the remaining three, Election Commission trends showed on Saturday.

The BJP was in the lead in Kundarki, Khair, Ghaziabad, Phulpur and Majhawan seats, the RLD in Meerapur and the Samajwadi Party in Karhal, Katehari and Sisamau.

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the BJP won Phulpur, Ghaziabad, Majhawan and Khair seats and the Samajwadi Party secured Sisamau, Katehari, Karhal and Kundarki.

The RLD, which was an SP ally then, won the Meerapur seat. The party has since switched sides and is now part of the BJP-led NDA. The Congress did not contest the bypolls and extended support to the SP, its INDIA bloc ally.