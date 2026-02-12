US CDC Issues Level-2 Advisory For This Popular Travel Destination Amid Chikungunya Outbreak

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention has issued a travel advisory due to an outbreak of chikungunya in Seychelles and Bolivia's Santa Cruz and Cochabamba Department.



The health organization has issued a 'Level 2 - Practice Enhanced Precautions' advisory for the archipelago and South America country.



"There is an outbreak of chikungunya in Seychelles, Bolivia. You can protect yourself by preventing mosquito bites," reads two separate advisories posted on the CDC site on February 5 and 12, respectively.



"If you are pregnant, reconsider traveling to the affected areas, particularly if you are close to delivering your baby. Mothers infected around the time of delivery can pass the virus to their baby before or during delivery," reads the advisory.



It further added that newborns infected in this way or by a mosquito bite are at risk for severe illness, including poor long-term outcomes.



The advisory also recommended vaccination for travelers who are visiting an area with a chikungunya outbreak.



Chikungunya Symptoms



According to the World Health Organisation, Chikungunya appears between 4 and 8 days (range 2–12 days) after the patient has been bitten by the infected mosquito.



The advisory asked travellers to seek medical care if you develop fever, joint pain, headache, muscle pain, joint swelling, or rash, during or after travel.



The joint pain is often debilitating and usually lasts for a few days but may be prolonged, lasting for weeks, months or even years.



Most patients recover fully from the infection; however, occasional cases of eye, heart and neurological complications have been reported with CHIKV infections, says WHO.

