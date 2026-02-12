Infosys, Wipro ADRs Slump Over 8% As Bears Tighten Grip On Indian IT Stocks Amid AI Fears

Infosys, Wipro ADRs: American Depository Receipt (ADR) shares of India's top information technology (IT) stocks including Infosys and Wipro crashed over 7% on Thursday, Feb. 12 after bears tightened their grip on Indian IT counters amid a global AI-led tech selloff. The Nifty IT index hovered near a 10-month low, entering a bear market territory, dragged by concerns over artificial intelligence disruption while fading expectations of a near-term US Federal Reserve rate cut also weighed.

Infosys ADR was down 8.22% to $14.46 on the American stock exchange, near the day's low, while Wipro ADR last dropped 4.60% to $2.28 on the NYSE. The ADR is a tool for foreign companies or organisations to trade on US stock markets, just like regular shares of US companies. In theory, an ADR is similar to a special certificate issued by a US bank.

Rapid advances in AI, triggered in part by Anthropic's latest automation push revealed last week, have fuelled fears of an AI-driven automation disrupting Indian IT's labour-intensive business model. The Nifty IT index fell 5.5% on the day, the biggest decline in percentage terms among 16 sub-indexes and the worst performing sector of the day. It has declined 12.5% so far in 2026 after losing 12.6% last year.

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, and HCLTech fell 5.5%, 5.7%, and 4.1%, respectively, on the day. The selloff in IT dragged domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 to clock their worst session since Budget day. India's IT stocks have shed 14% since Feb. 4 when the selloff began, resulting in TCS - previously India's fourth-most valuable stock - sliding to sixth place.

Indian tech stocks have been battered the most lately, while peers in Asia, Europe and North America have recovered slightly. Adding to the pressure on Indian IT stocks, hopes of the Fed rate cut faded after US job growth unexpectedly accelerated in January and the unemployment rate fell, bolstering bets that interest rates may stay higher for longer. That weighed on IT shares, which derive a significant portion of revenue from the United States. Lower US rates could lift demand for IT spending that has largely been muted for the last few years.

