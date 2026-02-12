Bangladesh Election Results: Who Will Be The Next PM? Tarique Rahman Closes In With Win In Dhaka

Bangladesh's high-stakes general election has entered a decisive phase, with Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chief Tarique Rahman closing in on a key victory in Dhaka, strengthening his position as the frontrunner for prime minister.

The BNP has claimed that party chief Rahman secured a sweeping win in one of the two constituencies he contested and is leading in the other. However, the Election Commission had not released official results at the time of reporting, and its website remained inaccessible.

A livestream on the BNP's verified Facebook page showed party workers and supporters gathered outside the headquarters in Dhaka, cheering as leaders announced the claimed victory.

First Polls After Hasina Era

The 13th parliamentary elections mark Bangladesh's first national vote since a mass uprising ended former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 15-year rule. With the Awami League now disbanded, the contest has largely shaped into a direct fight between the BNP and a resurgent Jamaat-e-Islami-led alliance.

Early trends suggest the BNP has emerged as the frontrunner, putting Tarique Rahman firmly in contention to lead the next government.

Rahman, the eldest son of former President Ziaur Rahman and three-time Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, returned to Bangladesh in December last year after 17 years in exile in London. Long seen as the party's central figure, he has consolidated the BNP's organisational base across the country since his return.

His manifesto promises protection of minorities, foreign policy reforms, a push to turn Bangladesh into a $1-trillion economy, and accountability for alleged excesses during Hasina's tenure. The BNP has also said it would pursue bilateral ties with India based on "mutual trust and mutual interest."

ALSO READ: Bangladesh Election Results: Jamaat-e-Islami Faces Setback As Chief Shafiqur Rahman Loses At Own Booth

Jamaat's Challenge

On the other side, Jamaat-e-Islami chief Shafiqur Rahman led an 11-party alliance that sought to position itself as a conservative yet youth-focused alternative. His campaign centred on "ethical governance," social justice, youth empowerment and anti-corruption measures, while also attempting to soften the party's image on women's rights.

However, in an early setback, Shafiqur Rahman was defeated at his own polling centre in Mirpur, Dhaka. According to local media reports, he secured 560 votes under the party's "Dari Palla" (weighing scale) symbol, while BNP-backed candidate Shafiqul Islam Khan won 565 votes. Of the 1,174 votes cast at the centre, 27 were declared invalid.

Despite the local loss, the broader performance of the Jamaat-led alliance across constituencies remains crucial in determining whether it can mount a serious parliamentary challenge.

What Lies Ahead

With counting underway and official confirmations awaited, Bangladesh stands at a pivotal political moment. If the BNP's claims are validated, Tarique Rahman could be on course to become the country's next prime minister, marking a dramatic political comeback after nearly two decades in exile.

Markets and regional stakeholders will be closely watching the final results, as the outcome is expected to shape Bangladesh's economic direction and foreign policy posture in the years ahead.

ALSO READ: 15,000 Taka, 'Promise Of Salvation': Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami Faces Bribery Allegations As Elections Close

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.