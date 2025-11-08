PM Modi Launches Four New Vande Bharat Trains — Check Route List and Key Details
PM Narendra Modi flagged off the Banaras–Khajuraho Vande Bharat, Firozpur–Delhi Vande Bharat, the Lucknow–Saharanpur Vande Bharat, and the Ernakulam–Bengaluru Vande Bharat.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off four new Vande Bharat Express trains from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.
Modi flagged off the Banaras–Khajuraho Vande Bharat, the Firozpur–Delhi Vande Bharat, the Lucknow–Saharanpur Vande Bharat, and the Ernakulam–Bengaluru Vande Bharat.
Banaras–Khajuraho Vande Bharat
The Banaras–Khajuraho Vande Bharat will establish direct connectivity on this route and save about 2 hours 40 minutes compared to the special trains currently in operation.
The Banaras–Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express will connect some of India’s most revered religious and cultural destinations, including Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, and Khajuraho.
This link will not only strengthen religious and cultural tourism but also provide pilgrims and travellers with a fast, modern, and comfortable journey to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Khajuraho.
Lucknow–Saharanpur Vande Bharat
The Lucknow–Saharanpur Vande Bharat will cover the journey in approximately 7 hours and 45 minutes, saving nearly 1 hour of travel time.
The Lucknow–Saharanpur Vande Bharat Express will greatly benefit passengers from Lucknow, Sitapur, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Moradabad, Bijnor, and Saharanpur, while also improving access to the holy city of Haridwar via Roorkee.
By ensuring smoother and faster intercity travel across central and western Uttar Pradesh, this service will play a key role in enhancing connectivity and regional development.
Firozpur–Delhi Vande Bharat
The Firozpur–Delhi Vande Bharat will be the fastest train on this route, completing the journey in just 6 hours 40 minutes. The Firozpur–Delhi Vande Bharat Express will strengthen connectivity between the national capital and key cities in Punjab, including Firozpur, Bathinda, and Patiala.
This train is expected to boost trade, tourism, and employment opportunities, contributing to the socio-economic development of border regions and fostering greater integration with national markets.
Ernakulam–Bengaluru Vande Bharat
In Southern India, the Ernakulam–Bengaluru Vande Bharat will reduce travel time by over 2 hours, completing the journey in 8 hours 40 minutes.
The Ernakulam–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will connect major IT and commercial hubs, providing professionals, students, and tourists with a faster and more comfortable travel option.
The route will promote greater economic activity and tourism between Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, supporting regional growth and collaboration.
Delighted to flag off four Vande Bharat trains. These will enhance connectivity and provide greater comfort for citizens.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2025
https://t.co/kHl2ufYLoF
With these four new trains, the total number of operational Vande Bharat trains in the country has now exceeded 160. The Prime Minister extended his congratulations to the people of Varanasi and all citizens of India on the launch of these trains.