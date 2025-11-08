PM Modi Launches Four New Vande Bharat Trains — Check Route List and Key Details

The Banaras–Khajuraho Vande Bharat will establish direct connectivity on this route and save about 2 hours 40 minutes compared to the special trains currently in operation.

The Banaras–Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express will connect some of India’s most revered religious and cultural destinations, including Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, and Khajuraho.

This link will not only strengthen religious and cultural tourism but also provide pilgrims and travellers with a fast, modern, and comfortable journey to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Khajuraho.