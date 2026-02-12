After Aishwarya Mohanraj Reveals 22 Kg Weight Loss With Mounjaro, Soha Ali Khan Backs Her Honesty

Comedian and content creator Aishwarya Mohanraj has set off a broader discussion on medical weight loss after revealing that she lost 22 kilograms in six months - with the help of prescription medication Mounjaro (Tirzepatide). Rather than allowing speculation to build around her transformation, Aishwarya addressed it directly in a detailed video, choosing transparency over curated narratives.

She clarified that her weight loss was not achieved through diet and exercise alone. Instead, she opted for medical intervention after consulting doctors and undergoing proper evaluations. Stressing that the treatment was supervised and structured, she cautioned viewers against self-prescribing or treating such medications as shortcuts.

Her honesty has drawn support from actor Soha Ali Khan, who reacted publicly on Instagram. Commending Aishwarya's openness, Soha said, "So finally someone said it. They lost a ton of weight not just by eating right or working out, but by taking Mounjaro. And I think it takes great courage to speak the truth."

Soha emphasised that drugs like Mounjaro and Ozempic are not passing wellness trends but serious medical treatments intended for specific health conditions. "Ozempic and Mounjaro aren't weight loss trends. They are serious medical treatments, and they are only meant for certain people," she stated.

Highlighting the complexities of weight management, Soha noted that hormonal imbalances, insulin resistance, PCOS, thyroid disorders and metabolic issues often make weight loss more challenging than it appears. While injections can assist in some medically diagnosed cases, she underscored that they require tests, monitoring and professional supervision. "Injections can help, but they are serious, and they have side effects. They need tests and medical supervision," she added.

Soha also shared that an upcoming episode of her podcast, All About Her, releasing on Friday, will delve deeper into the subject of medical weight loss and informed health choices.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya revealed that her progress was gradual - about 1 kg in the first week, 4 kg in the first month, and ultimately 22 kg over six months - underscoring that structured medical guidance shaped her journey.

