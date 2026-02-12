Flying Cars To Be Reality Soon? China-Made eVTOL Successfully Completes First Flight | Watch

China's first aerospace-developed electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft has completed its maiden flight in Chongqing, Southwest China.

The newly unveiled design combines features of both an aircraft and a car. It allows for seamless transitions between road and air travel. The air module is capable of carrying two passengers at speeds of up to 150 kmph, while its electric ground module offers a driving range of up to 300 km.

Yu Jing, the spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India, shared a video of the maiden flight with the caption, “We all dreamed of flying cars when we were kids — now China is making it real!”

China Scales Up eVTOL Programme

Chinese aviation start-up AutoFlight, backed by electric vehicle battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), has also advanced its large-scale eVTOL programme. Its five-tonne aircraft, known as the V5000 Matrix, is designed to carry up to ten passengers or substantial cargo loads. It is said to be closer to a “sky bus” than a conventional air taxi.

The aircraft has a 20-metre (65-foot) wingspan. It completed a flight demonstration at a testing facility in Kunshan, a city close to Shanghai. The new model represents a giant leap for the sector, which has so far focused on smaller airframes, the South China Morning Post reported.

With this venture, AutoFlight joins other Chinese companies like Ehang, Geely's Aerofugia and Xpeng's flying car unit Aridge as major players in the country's commercial eVTOL applications.

China is quickly setting standards for cosmetics makers and operators in the eVTOL industry in a bid to regulate the skies as the low-altitude economy kicks off. Last week, 10 government departments, including the transport ministry and the market regulator, jointly released guidelines to establish basic standards by 2027. Over 300 standards are expected to be in place by 2030, covering five core areas: infrastructure, air traffic management, aircraft, safety supervision and application scenarios.

China To See First Flying Car This Year?

For eVTOL makers, 2026 is considered critical for transforming prototypes into products. China may see its first flying car carrying passengers this year itself, with seven companies expected to begin deliveries before the end of 2026, as per research company CCID Consulting.

Xie Jia, senior vice-president of AutoFlight, said in an interview that aerial travel costs could soon be comparable to premium ground-based ride-hailing services, but large-scale applications were around three to five years away.

The company is hoping to establish a foothold in overseas markets, particularly regions with weaker infrastructure.

Xie said Northeast Asia, Southeast Asia and the Middle East were key expansion targets. “Our growth will be extremely rapid,” he promised, adding, “We will be one of the most advanced players in the industry.”

