China Attending AI Impact Summit Shows 'Positive Momentum' In Bilateral Ties, Says Indian Official

China's participation in the India AI Impact Summit is a sign of the growing positive momentum in the bilateral relationship between India and China, India Consul General in Shanghai Pratik Mathur said in a statement on WeChat, according to NDTV.

Mathur said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to China in August last year for a Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit meeting in Tianjin especially contributed to the growing ties between the two nations.

Prominent Chinese attendees include Chen Jiachange, vice minister of China's Ministry of Science and Technology; Liu Yuechen, president of the Shanghai AI Research Institute; Xu Yuan, president of the Beijing Institute of Technology; Xu Jia and Cong Yiwen, chair and vice chair of Shanghai AI Laboratory; and Liu Quan, Shi Chen and Liang Jiawei, senior scholars from China Center for Information Industry Development.

The Chinese side has conveyed its full support towards India's endeavours within the frameworks, advocating for reformed multilateral cooperation, with a focus on the ones aiming to meet the needs of the Global South.

The AI Impact Summit is the biggest among the four AI summits hosted so far, as per reports, which include the AI Safety Summit hosted by the UK, the AI Seoul Summit, and the AI Action Summit hosted by France.

With 35,000 registrations from around the world, it is expected to see participation from more than 100 countries, including 15 to 20 heads of government, over 50 ministers from multiple nations, and upwards of 40 international and Indian firms.

Notable names from the field of AI who are set to attend include Jensen Huang, founder and chief executive officer at Nvidia; Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic; Brad Smith, president and vice chair of Microsoft; Demis Hassabis, co-founder and CEO of Google DeepMind; and Julie Sweet, chair and CEO, Accenture.

