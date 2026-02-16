Stocks To Watch Today: Ola Electric, Inox Green, Torrent Pharma, GMR Airports, MCX

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd., Inox Green Energy Services, Signature Global (India) Ltd. and GMR Airports Ltd. are some of the stocks that will catch investors' attention on Monday.

Here are the notable earnings and announcements that came after Friday's market hours:

Key Earnings Post Market Hours

Ahluwalia Contracts Q3 (Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 11.4% at Rs 1,061 crore versus Rs 952 crore

Ebitda up 13.9% at Rs 96 crore versus Rs 84 crore

Ebitda margin at 9.06% versus 8.86%

Net profit up 9.2% at Rs 54 crore versus Rs 50 crore

NBCC Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 7.6% at Rs 3,022 crore versus Rs 2,809 crore

EBITDA down 21.0% at Rs 114 crore versus Rs 144 crore

EBITDA Margin down 130 bps at 3.8% versus 5.1%

Net Profit up 39.4% at Rs 193 crore versus Rs 138 crore

Inox Green Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 33.8% at Rs 81.8 crore versus Rs 61.1 crore

EBITDA up 45.6% at Rs 22.7 crore versus Rs 15.6 crore

EBITDA Margin up 230 bps at 27.8% versus 25.5%

Net Profit at Rs 24.7 crore versus Rs 4.1 crore

Ola Electric Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue down 55.0% at Rs 470 crore versus Rs 1,045 crore

EBITDA Loss at Rs 271 crore versus Loss of Rs 460 crore

Net Loss at Rs 487 crore versus Loss of Rs 564 crore

Torrent Pharma Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 17.6% at Rs 3,303 crore versus Rs 2,809 crore

EBITDA up 19.0% at Rs 1,088 crore versus Rs 914 crore

EBITDA Margin up 40 bps at 32.9% versus 32.5%

Net Profit up 26.2% at Rs 635 crore versus Rs 503 crore

ITI Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue down 50.3% at Rs 515 crore versus Rs 1,035 crore

EBITDA at Rs 25.3 crore versus Loss of Rs 10.5 crore

EBITDA Margin at 4.9%

Net Loss at Rs 25.3 crore versus Loss of Rs 48.9 crore

Stocks In News

Dixon

Entered into a JV with Longcheer Intelligence and Dixtel Infocom, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dixon. The JV company will be engaged in the business of manufacture and supply of smartphones/tablets, true wireless stereo, smartwatches, AI PC, automotive electronics, healthcare devices etc.

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India

Rishi Nathany has stepped down from the position of chief business officer (key managerial personnel) of the company with effect from March 31, 2026 following appointment as MD and CEO of the wholly owned subsidiary company, Multi Commodity Exchange Clearing Corporation Ltd.

GMR Airports

Reported Delhi passenger traffic of 7.23 million in January, reflecting a 4.7% year-on-year increase. For the April to January period, GMR Airports handled 100.96 million passengers, up 1.2% year-on-year. In January alone, total passenger traffic across GMR Airports stood at 11.13 million, marking a 3.9% year-on-year rise.

Signature Global (India)

Company inked an agreement to form a joint venture with RMZ. Under the agreement, Signature Global and RMZ will form a 50:50 joint venture, with RMZ committing an investment of Rs 1,283 crore to acquire a 50% equity stake in the project.

IPO Listing

Fractal Analytics

Aye Finance

ALSO READ: Buy, Sell Or Hold: ONGC, TCS, IRCTC, Hyundai Motor, NTPC, REC — Ask Profit

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.