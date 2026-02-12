Coal India Q3 Results: Net Profit, Revenue Slide; Rs 5.5 Dividend Declared — Check Record Date, Other Details

Coal India Ltd. announced that it will pay shareholders Rs 5.5 per share as the third interim dividend for the financial year 2026.

The PSU has set Feb. 18 as the record date to determine the eligibility of the shareholders, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. The amount will be paid on or before March 13, the filing added.

Coal India also declared its results for the third quarter of the current fiscal. Net profit of the company declined 15.8% to Rs 7,157 crore as against Rs 8,506 crore in the year-ago period.

The coal supplier's revenue also slipped 5.3% to Rs 34,924 crore from Rs 36,859 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation went down 24.2% to Rs 9,331 crore as compared to Rs 12,318 crore.

The Ebitda margin narrowed sharply to 26.7% from 33.4% in the year-ago period.

Coal India Q3FY26 Results (Cons, YoY)

Profit down 15.8% at Rs 7,157 crore versus Rs 8,506 crore year over year.

Revenue down 5.3% at Rs 34,924 crore versus Rs 36,859 crore year over year.

Ebitda down 24.2% at Rs 9,331 crore versus Rs 12,318 crore year over year.

Ebitda margin at 26.7% versus 33.4% year over year.

Coal India Share Price

Coal India's stock ended 0.93% lower at Rs 419.10 apiece on the BSE. This compares to a 0.66% decline in the benchmark Sensex.

