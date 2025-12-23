Aravalli Row: New Definition — Why #Savearavalli Is Trending And What Environmentalists Are Seeking

The Aravalli Range, one of the world’s oldest mountain systems, plays a major role in shaping water security, climate stability and ecological balance across western and north-western India. Stretching around 690 km from Gujarat through Rajasthan and Haryana to Delhi, the hills are now at the centre of an environmental and legal debate over their protection.

At the centre of the controversy lies one question: what exactly constitutes the Aravalli range? The answer carries significant implications, as the classification determines which areas can be mined, built upon or conserved.

A recent Supreme Court ruling, which accepted a standard definition proposed by the central government, has attempted to bring clarity to this long-standing dispute. But the definition’s narrow ecological scope has triggered fresh concerns among environmentalists.