Aravalli Row: New Definition — Why #Savearavalli Is Trending And What Environmentalists Are Seeking
The Aravalli Range has returned to the national spotlight following a Supreme Court ruling redefining what qualifies as the ancient hill system.
The Aravalli Range, one of the world’s oldest mountain systems, plays a major role in shaping water security, climate stability and ecological balance across western and north-western India. Stretching around 690 km from Gujarat through Rajasthan and Haryana to Delhi, the hills are now at the centre of an environmental and legal debate over their protection.
At the centre of the controversy lies one question: what exactly constitutes the Aravalli range? The answer carries significant implications, as the classification determines which areas can be mined, built upon or conserved.
A recent Supreme Court ruling, which accepted a standard definition proposed by the central government, has attempted to bring clarity to this long-standing dispute. But the definition’s narrow ecological scope has triggered fresh concerns among environmentalists.
New Definition
The Supreme Court’s Nov. 20 decision, delivered by a Bench headed by former Chief Justice BR Gavai, adopted the recommendations of a committee led by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC). The ruling stated that only hills higher than 100 metres should be considered part of the “Aravalli Hills.”
The order further stated that two or more hills would qualify as part of the 'Aravalli Range' only if they are located within 500 metres of each other.
A member of 'Aravalli Bachao Sanstha' during a demonstration as part of the Save Aravalli movement, near the residence of Haryana minister Rao Narbir Singh, in Gurugram, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. (Photo source: PTI)
Government Defends Ruling
Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said the Supreme Court-approved definition would place more than 90% of the Aravalli region under the “protected area” category. He stressed that there has been “no relaxation” in safeguards for the mountain range.
“Stop spreading misinformation!” Yadav wrote in a post on X.
Highlighting the limits on mining, Yadav said that of the Aravalli’s total area of 1.44 lakh square kilometres, mining would be permissible in only 0.19%. “The rest of the entire Aravalli is preserved and protected,” he said.
#SaveAravalli Is Trending
The hashtag #SaveAravalli has taken over social media, rapidly evolving into a widespread online campaign and movement involving people from across sections of society. Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has also thrown his weight behind the #SaveAravalli campaign, urging the Centre to revisit its definition of the Aravalli hills and warning that any harm to the range could have grave consequences for the ecological future of north India. Gehlot changed his social media profile picture in a public show of support for the nationwide #SaveAravalli movement.
à¤à¤ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤ à¤ªà¤¨à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤«à¤¾à¤à¤² à¤ªà¤¿à¤à¥à¤à¤° (DP) à¤¬à¤¦à¤²à¤à¤° #SaveAravalli à¤ à¤à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾à¤¨ à¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¤¿à¤¸à¥à¤¸à¤¾ à¤¬à¤¨ à¤°à¤¹à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¤à¥¤ à¤¯à¤¹ à¤¸à¤¿à¤°à¥à¤« à¤à¤ à¤«à¥à¤à¥ à¤¨à¤¹à¥à¤, à¤à¤ à¤µà¤¿à¤°à¥à¤§ à¤¹à¥ à¤à¤¸ à¤¨à¤ à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤·à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¿à¤²à¤¾à¤« à¤à¤¿à¤¸à¤à¥ à¤¤à¤¹à¤¤ 100 à¤®à¥à¤à¤° à¤¸à¥ à¤à¤® à¤à¤à¤à¤¾à¤ à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥ à¤ªà¤¹à¤¾à¤¡à¤¼à¤¿à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤à¥ 'à¤ à¤°à¤¾à¤µà¤²à¥' à¤®à¤¾à¤¨à¤¨à¥ à¤¸à¥ à¤à¤à¤à¤¾à¤° à¤à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¤¾ à¤°à¤¹à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ à¤®à¥à¤°à¤¾ à¤à¤ªà¤¸à¥ à¤ à¤¨à¥à¤°à¥à¤§ à¤¹à¥ à¤à¤¿ à¤ à¤ªà¤¨à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤«à¤¾à¤à¤² à¤ªà¤¿à¤à¥à¤à¤° à¤¬à¤¦à¤²à¤à¤°â¦ pic.twitter.com/pt9u1O8UpX— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) December 18, 2025
Environmentalists Seek Review
Environmentalists and activists say the SC ruling could open the door to large-scale mining and real estate activity, triggering irreversible ecological damage.
As per reports, according to environmentalists, such developments could accelerate desertification, severely disrupt groundwater recharge and threaten biodiversity in a region already grappling with pollution and water scarcity. Lawyer and environmental activist Hitendra Gandhi has written to the Chief Justice of India, urging a reconsideration of the ‘100-metre’ criterion. The letter, also sent to the President of India, cautioned that a narrow, height-based definition could unintentionally weaken environmental protection across north-west India.