Delhi Chokes On ‘Hazardous’ Air; Government Undertakes Stricter Measures — Check Latest Updates

Delhi has been grappling with persistent smog and toxic air, prompting repeated implementation of emergency measures under the Graded Response Action Plan.

The Delhi government has also announced a series of strict measures aimed at tackling the city’s worsening pollution crisis.

These include policies to limit emissions, enforce stricter regulations, and improve air quality. Residents and authorities are closely watching how effective these steps will be in combating Delhi’s chronic pollution problem. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reiterated that the government will enforce a zero-tolerance policy against all sources of pollution.

A high-level review meeting was held at the Delhi Secretariat to assess pollution control measures and take effective decisions. Key decisions include strict enforcement of Pollution Under Control (PUC) norms without any waiver of challans, exploring pooled and shared electric bus services in Delhi-NCR, issuing new guidelines for e-rickshaws and rationalising Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus routes.