Business NewsNationalDelhi Chokes On ‘Hazardous’ Air; Government Undertakes Stricter Measures — Check Latest Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Chokes On ‘Hazardous’ Air; Government Undertakes Stricter Measures — Check Latest Updates

With pollution levels rising in sync with winter chill, medical stores across the national capital are reporting a surge in the sale of eye drops, masks and nebulisers.

23 Dec 2025, 07:47 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Data also shows that 75% of households reported at least one member being impacted by air pollution.&nbsp;(Photo: PTI)</p></div>
Data also shows that 75% of households reported at least one member being impacted by air pollution. (Photo: PTI)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

A sharp drop in visibility and haze-obscured skyline marked another low for Delhi on Tuesday as its AQI touched 530 at 7:15 a.m. with air quality in the 'hazardous' zone.

According to data from an AQI monitoring site, Delhi’s air quality showed PM2.5 concentrations at 336 micrograms per cubic meter, while PM10 levels reached 470 micrograms per cubic meter. PM2.5 refers to fine particulate matter that can penetrate deep into the lungs, whereas PM10 consists of slightly larger particles that can still pose health risks.

Visibility Plummets Amid Toxic Smog

Delhi has been grappling with persistent smog and toxic air, prompting repeated implementation of emergency measures under the Graded Response Action Plan.

The Delhi government has also announced a series of strict measures aimed at tackling the city’s worsening pollution crisis.

These include policies to limit emissions, enforce stricter regulations, and improve air quality. Residents and authorities are closely watching how effective these steps will be in combating Delhi’s chronic pollution problem. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reiterated that the government will enforce a zero-tolerance policy against all sources of pollution.

A high-level review meeting was held at the Delhi Secretariat to assess pollution control measures and take effective decisions. Key decisions include strict enforcement of Pollution Under Control (PUC) norms without any waiver of challans, exploring pooled and shared electric bus services in Delhi-NCR, issuing new guidelines for e-rickshaws and rationalising Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus routes.

ALSO READ

Delhi Air Pollution: Minister Parvesh Verma Blames AAP Govt's 11 Years For City's Current Crisis
Opinion
Delhi Air Pollution: Minister Parvesh Verma Blames AAP Govt's 11 Years For City's Current Crisis
Read More

Industrial Crackdown And Health Concerns

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has ordered the closure of 411 industrial units found operating without mandatory consent and causing visible air and water pollution across the national capital.

With pollution levels rising in sync with winter chill, medical stores across the national capital are reporting a surge in the sale of eye drops, masks and nebulisers, driven largely by complaints of eye irritation, redness and breathing discomfort.

Vet clinics across the region are also reporting a rise in animals suffering from breathing difficulties, eye irritation, and skin problems.

In the long term, doctors warn, sustained exposure to polluted air can also affect fertility and increase the risk of chronic disease, including cancer.

ALSO READ

Over One Lakh PUC Applications Received In Three Days Amid Anti-Pollution Measures In Delhi
Opinion
Over One Lakh PUC Applications Received In Three Days Amid Anti-Pollution Measures In Delhi
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT