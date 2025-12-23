Delhi Chokes On ‘Hazardous’ Air; Government Undertakes Stricter Measures — Check Latest Updates
With pollution levels rising in sync with winter chill, medical stores across the national capital are reporting a surge in the sale of eye drops, masks and nebulisers.
A sharp drop in visibility and haze-obscured skyline marked another low for Delhi on Tuesday as its AQI touched 530 at 7:15 a.m. with air quality in the 'hazardous' zone.
According to data from an AQI monitoring site, Delhi’s air quality showed PM2.5 concentrations at 336 micrograms per cubic meter, while PM10 levels reached 470 micrograms per cubic meter. PM2.5 refers to fine particulate matter that can penetrate deep into the lungs, whereas PM10 consists of slightly larger particles that can still pose health risks.
Visibility Plummets Amid Toxic Smog
Delhi has been grappling with persistent smog and toxic air, prompting repeated implementation of emergency measures under the Graded Response Action Plan.
The Delhi government has also announced a series of strict measures aimed at tackling the city’s worsening pollution crisis.
These include policies to limit emissions, enforce stricter regulations, and improve air quality. Residents and authorities are closely watching how effective these steps will be in combating Delhi’s chronic pollution problem. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reiterated that the government will enforce a zero-tolerance policy against all sources of pollution.
A high-level review meeting was held at the Delhi Secretariat to assess pollution control measures and take effective decisions. Key decisions include strict enforcement of Pollution Under Control (PUC) norms without any waiver of challans, exploring pooled and shared electric bus services in Delhi-NCR, issuing new guidelines for e-rickshaws and rationalising Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus routes.
Industrial Crackdown And Health Concerns
The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has ordered the closure of 411 industrial units found operating without mandatory consent and causing visible air and water pollution across the national capital.
Vet clinics across the region are also reporting a rise in animals suffering from breathing difficulties, eye irritation, and skin problems.
In the long term, doctors warn, sustained exposure to polluted air can also affect fertility and increase the risk of chronic disease, including cancer.