Airtel Ramps Up Network To Cater To Traffic Load During India AI Impact Summit

Bharti Airtel Ltd. has ramped up its network to handle traffic load during the India AI Impact Summit 2026, the company said on Sunday.

The India AI Impact Expo 2026 is expected to witness the participation of over 2.5 lakh visitors, including international delegates.

"The AI Impact Summit is a major platform for India to showcase its AI achievements and future roadmap to the world, bringing global business and political leaders to New Delhi. Airtel has strengthened its network infrastructure to deliver seamless, high-speed connectivity for the summit beginning February 16," the company said.

Spread across 10 arenas covering more than 70,000 square metres, the Expo will bring together global technology firms, startups, academia, and research institutions, Union ministries, state governments, and international partners.

The Expo will also feature 13 country pavilions, showcasing international collaboration in the AI ecosystem. These include pavilions from Australia, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Serbia, Estonia, Tajikistan, and Africa.

It will host over 300 curated exhibition pavilions and live demonstrations, structured across three thematic chakras -- people, planet and progress.

"With thousands of attendees expected, Airtel has deployed a future-ready, multi-layered network to ensure uninterrupted performance. All venues are fully fiberised with four-way protected fiber paths and enhanced through 55 small cells across the Bharat Mandapam complex and 12 additional outdoor sites, while existing sites have been optimised and augmented to serve the venues, traffic routes, and entry-exit corridors," Airtel said.

The company said its teams will monitor all roaming links round the clock to ensure visitors enjoy a superior, uninterrupted experience on the Airtel 5G Plus network.

"Comprehensive site surveys have enabled blanket 5G coverage, dense small-cell deployment, and dedicated fiber backhaul to eliminate dead zones. To manage peak traffic, Airtel has built surge capacity supported by a dedicated war room and round-the-clock on-site network experts," the company said.

