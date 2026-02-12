Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil Ends Box Office Run At Rs 34.50 Crore In India

Jiiva's political satire Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil has concluded its theatrical journey in India, finishing just under the Rs 35 crore mark. The film is estimated to close its run at approximately Rs 34.50 crore gross after completing four weeks in cinemas.

Directed by Nithish Sahadev, the film opened on a strong note during the Pongal festive period. It collected Rs 22.75 crore in its first week, benefitting significantly from the holiday footfall. The second week added another Rs 8 crore, indicating a steady hold despite new releases entering the market.

However, collections began to slow down in the third and fourth weeks. Week 3 contributed Rs 2.75 crore, while Week 4 added close to Rs 1 crore, bringing the overall India gross to Rs 34.50 crore. The majority of the earnings — around Rs 31 crore — came from Tamil Nadu, with the remaining figures generated from other Indian territories.

Compared to its box office rival Vaa Vaathiyaar, the Jiiva starrer demonstrated better sustainability over the weeks and managed to maintain a consistent presence in theatres. Though it fell marginally short of the Rs 35 crore milestone, the film's overall performance is being viewed as satisfactory for its scale and genre.

The film features Jiiva in the lead role, supported by Prathana Nathan, Thambi Ramaiah, Ilavarasu, and others. It was co-written by Nithish Sahadev, Sanjo Joseph, and Anuraj OB, and produced by Kannan Ravi under Kannan Ravi Productions.

With its theatrical run now effectively over, Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil is gearing up for its OTT premiere this weekend, to attract a broader audience beyond its cinema run.

