Anaganaga Oka Raju OTT Release: Naveen Polishetty's Festive Entertainer Arrives On Netflix

After a successful theatrical run during Sankranthi, Naveen Polishetty-starrer Anaganaga Oka Raju began streaming on Netflix from Feb. 11, 2026, just four weeks after its big-screen release.

The film, which hit theatres on Jan. 14 to coincide with the festive season, quickly found favour with family audiences. Directed by Maari, the rural political comedy-drama pairs Naveen Polishetty with Meenakshi Chaudhary and delivers a mix of humour, emotion and small-town charm.

Interestingly, Naveen also contributed to the story, screenplay, and dialogues along with Chinmayi Ghatraju, adding a personal creative touch to the project. The project was produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments and Sai Soujanya under Fortune Four Cinemas.

The film revolves around a quick-witted young man eager to improve his life and secure a promising match. However, as he tries to take shortcuts to success, love and family values compel him to rethink his choices.

At the box office, Anaganaga Oka Raju reportedly grossed over Rs 81.50 crore worldwide, emerging as one of the successful Telugu releases of 2026.

With its release on Netflix in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, Anaganaga Oka Raju is now accessible to a wider pan-Indian audience. With its theatrical success behind it, all eyes are now on how Anaganaga Oka Raju performs in the OTT space, where its family-friendly appeal could find an even wider audience.

